Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 319,527 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,527 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $113,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.16. 154,828 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

