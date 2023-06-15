Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 103,086 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,086 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $85,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EFV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,784 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.