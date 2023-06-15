Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 18,703 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $63,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $181.89. 2,345,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,882. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.55.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

