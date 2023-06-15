Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 35,273 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,273 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $184,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.35. 260,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

