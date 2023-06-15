Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 37,737 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,737 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $136,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,122.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.66. 367,374 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.