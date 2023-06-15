Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CAO Faye L. Ashby Sells 15,811 Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,361,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,598,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

