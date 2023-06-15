NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.