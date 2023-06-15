Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI) Short Interest Update

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nubia Brand International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUBI. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nubia Brand International by 674.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 783,787 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,541,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,303,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Nubia Brand International by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 622,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 422,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Nubia Brand International alerts:

Nubia Brand International Price Performance

Shares of Nubia Brand International stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,100. Nubia Brand International has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nubia Brand International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubia Brand International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.