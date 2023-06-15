Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nubia Brand International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nubia Brand International by 250.3% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nubia Brand International during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nubia Brand International during the first quarter valued at $184,000.

Nubia Brand International Trading Up 76.4 %

NASDAQ NUBIW traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10. Nubia Brand International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

