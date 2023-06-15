Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Nucor worth $24,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $151.25. 236,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

