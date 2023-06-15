NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in May

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS NULGF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 91,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,190. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

