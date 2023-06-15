NULS 1-Day Volume Reaches $538,410.44 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, NULS has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $18.79 million and approximately $538,410.44 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About NULS
NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,637,569 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NULS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
