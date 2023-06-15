Nutrien (TSE:NTR) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at Raymond James

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$92.00.

Nutrien Trading Down 3.0 %

Nutrien stock opened at C$78.04 on Monday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$70.69 and a 52 week high of C$132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C($0.58). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of C$8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.8644068 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

