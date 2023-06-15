Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 139.0% in May

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JGH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,346. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after buying an additional 349,587 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 50,553 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 91,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

