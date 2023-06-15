Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund to Issue None Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NIQ stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 174,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,632,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

