Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 194.7% from the May 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 70,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

