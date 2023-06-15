Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JRS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. 100,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 106,679 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 536,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

