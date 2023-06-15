Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of JRS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. 100,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.57.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
