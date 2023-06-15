Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 308,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,465% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Nuvei Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.