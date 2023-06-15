NXM Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015536 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,382.51 or 1.00018344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

