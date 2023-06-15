Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Short Interest Update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OPINL stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.