OLD Republic International Corp Decreases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.20% of Genuine Parts worth $49,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 162,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

