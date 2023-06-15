OLD Republic International Corp Sells 10,900 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for 2.9% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.28% of Nucor worth $93,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 205,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $3,348,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $23,043,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NUE traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $150.96. 220,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

