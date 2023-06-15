OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Takes $68.02 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,211,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,015,000. JD.com makes up approximately 14.4% of OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of JD.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,749,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,463,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

