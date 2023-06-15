OMG Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.01 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $73.77 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00045285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000718 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

