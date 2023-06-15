Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Oppenheimer Stock Performance
Shares of Oppenheimer stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,130. The stock has a market cap of $433.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oppenheimer (OPY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.