Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Shares of Oppenheimer stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,130. The stock has a market cap of $433.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

About Oppenheimer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Oppenheimer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Featured Stories

