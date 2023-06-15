Optimism Tops 24 Hour Volume of $87.24 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $701.02 million and approximately $87.24 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Optimism has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,594,782 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

