Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,752,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Oracle were worth $224,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

ORCL stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $124.27. 3,614,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,116,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market cap of $335.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $124.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.