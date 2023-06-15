Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $120.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 4.7 %

Oracle stock opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.