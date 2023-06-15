Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.36-12.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $329.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $123.99.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

