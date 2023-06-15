Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2169 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Organization of Football Prognostics stock opened at C$8.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.79. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$9.09.
About Organization of Football Prognostics
