Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 2,462 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $13,934.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,854.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ouster stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 840,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,123. The stock has a market cap of $223.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ouster by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

