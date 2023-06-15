Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 1,183 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $10,694.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 104,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,415.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Megan Chung sold 2,503 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $14,166.98.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of OUST opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ouster by 104.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 134.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,036 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ouster by 196.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,784 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 7.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 247,959 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.