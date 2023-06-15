Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 1,183 Shares

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $10,694.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 104,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,415.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 12th, Megan Chung sold 2,503 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $14,166.98.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of OUST opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Ouster (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ouster by 104.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 134.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,036 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ouster by 196.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,784 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 7.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 247,959 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

