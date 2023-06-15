Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Insider Nathan Dickerman Sells 3,880 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $21,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ouster stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ouster (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The company had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 204,494 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 247,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

