Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Stake Lessened by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304,991 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Outfront Media worth $23,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at $162,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

OUT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 44,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

