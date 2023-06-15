Overstock.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,435 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average daily volume of 5,380 call options.
Overstock.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,998. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 3.37. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
Featured Stories
