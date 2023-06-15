Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.05.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.6 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

