Oxen Price Hits $0.0990 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $258,493.85 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,312.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00293089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00527030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00059261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.00410353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003950 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,495,392 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.