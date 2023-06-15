Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Down 35.7% in May

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLCN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1484 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

