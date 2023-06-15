P2 Capital Partners LLC Has $20.73 Million Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

P2 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950,000 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media comprises approximately 2.7% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.76% of Outfront Media worth $20,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $80,000.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of OUT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 355,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,464. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

