P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Down 3.2%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 121,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 399,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Equities analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
