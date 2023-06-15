P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Down 3.2%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 121,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 399,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Equities analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other P3 Health Partners news, CEO Sherif Abdou acquired 108,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $284,631.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,631.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other P3 Health Partners news, CEO Sherif Abdou acquired 108,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $284,631.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,631.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Atul Kavthekar acquired 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $50,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,437,353 shares of company stock worth $7,998,878. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

