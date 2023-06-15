PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.90. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 2,131,127 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.