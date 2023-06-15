Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises about 1.4% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $19,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $145.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

