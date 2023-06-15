Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 53,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

