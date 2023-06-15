Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $79.78 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

