Palouse Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,311 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $133.29.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

