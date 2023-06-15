Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,191 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $273.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $700.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $276.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

