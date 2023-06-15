Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.4% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $35,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,765,000 after purchasing an additional 477,261 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $253.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.07 and its 200-day moving average is $248.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

