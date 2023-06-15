Palouse Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,387,000 after purchasing an additional 522,908 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469,552 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 347,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 1.5 %
VSH stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.28.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
