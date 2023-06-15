Parkland Co. (PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 14th

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Parkland Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$33.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.13. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.64.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.73 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.5967742 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.90.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

