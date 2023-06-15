Patterson Companies (PDCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

PDCO opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

